Beowulf One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,341.00 (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Beowulf has a total market cap of $5.92 million and $19,341.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beowulf has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Beowulf token can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00091793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00037670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.01516850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00156265 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,100 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

Buying and Selling Beowulf

Beowulf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.