Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €52.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHL. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($44.24) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.57 ($50.09).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €37.02 ($43.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.29. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a fifty-two week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

