Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €52.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHL. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($44.24) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.57 ($50.09).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €37.02 ($43.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.29. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.21. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a fifty-two week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

