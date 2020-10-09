Berenberg Bank Reiterates €175.00 Price Target for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €149.36 ($175.72).

HNR1 stock opened at €134.90 ($158.71) on Monday. Hannover Re has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a 50 day moving average of €137.97 and a 200 day moving average of €142.14.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

