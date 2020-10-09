Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,876 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises 1.6% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Berry Global Group worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 74.2% during the second quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $758,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $758,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,916 shares of company stock worth $5,214,487. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.65. 2,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Berry Global Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

