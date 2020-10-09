Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $131.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.09.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $114.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $119.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,348 shares of company stock worth $38,527,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Best Buy by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.