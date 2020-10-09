Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $131.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Best Buy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.09.

Shares of BBY opened at $114.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $119.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.68.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,348 shares of company stock worth $38,527,214. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Best Buy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 39,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $593,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

