Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.69.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $110.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion and a PE ratio of -190.41. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $111.41.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Mawhinney sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total value of $1,300,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,190.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $2,301,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,271,962 shares of company stock valued at $411,082,572.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bill.com by 84.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 108.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

