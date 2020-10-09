Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $308.40

Shares of Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $308.40 and traded as low as $291.00. Billington shares last traded at $291.00, with a volume of 1,845 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 305.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.50.

Billington (LON:BILN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 4.10 ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

