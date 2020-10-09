Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $502.74

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $502.74 and traded as high as $532.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories shares last traded at $530.00, with a volume of 2,149 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.45. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

