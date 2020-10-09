BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.30.

Shares of BNGO opened at $0.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.54. BioNano Genomics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.53.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. Analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioNano Genomics stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of BioNano Genomics worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

