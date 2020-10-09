BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BEAT. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of BioTelemetry stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. BioTelemetry has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 86.73, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $99.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 5.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.0% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 24,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 9.7% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

