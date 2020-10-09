BitCoen Price Tops $0.0114 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $79,822.56 and $129.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 72% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.01234978 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,242.03 or 1.01549118 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

