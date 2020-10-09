Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,143.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $197,229.33 and $6,143.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24, Graviex and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Graviex, STEX, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

