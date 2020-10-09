Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Market Cap Hits $86,620.88

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $86,620.88 and approximately $5,957.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00256546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00038906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00093594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.80 or 0.01524892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00157859 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24 and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

