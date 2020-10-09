Bitcore Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001806 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z and QBTC. In the last week, Bitcore has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $443.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,070.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.51 or 0.03292590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.49 or 0.02145284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00431800 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.01061154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011203 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00592467 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00047811 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,430,228 coins and its circulating supply is 17,929,269 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bit-Z, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.