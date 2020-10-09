Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.79.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $89.36 on Monday. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $90.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Black Knight by 573.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 18.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

