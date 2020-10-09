Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Now Covered by BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Blackline from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.00.

BL opened at $96.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.58 and a beta of 0.85. Blackline has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $83.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackline will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $12,395,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,613,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,803,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,054.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 278,013 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,123. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackline by 3,860.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,826,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,114 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 1.1% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,910,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

