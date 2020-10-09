Blakecoin Market Capitalization Hits $12,236.23 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Blakecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Over the last seven days, Blakecoin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $12,236.23 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,069.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.64 or 0.03294057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.48 or 0.02145381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00433129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.22 or 0.01058961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00595412 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00047688 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 27,632,298 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

