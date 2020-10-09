Blockstack Market Cap Hits $103.55 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001438 BTC on major exchanges. Blockstack has a total market cap of $103.55 million and $607,004.00 worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockstack has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.08 or 0.04947872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032087 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 884,128,481 coins and its circulating supply is 650,205,115 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org

Blockstack Coin Trading

Blockstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

