BLOCKv Hits Market Capitalization of $4.77 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $146,636.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.76 or 0.04956952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00055901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032105 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

