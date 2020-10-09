BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) (LON:BREI) Trading 1.9% Higher

BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L) (LON:BREI)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 52.80 ($0.69). 129,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 381,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.80 ($0.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd (BREI.L)’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

