BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.42 ($51.08).

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €33.72 ($39.67) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €34.55 and a 200-day moving average of €32.76.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

