BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $573.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $395.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $471.47.

Shares of ORLY opened at $453.36 on Monday. O'Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $463.08 and a 200 day moving average of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total value of $4,643,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,589 shares of company stock worth $30,041,208. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,356,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,381 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $385,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,367,000 after purchasing an additional 61,766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,798,000 after purchasing an additional 124,086 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,651,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

