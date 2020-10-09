Boadicea Resources Ltd (BOA) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 on November 9th

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Boadicea Resources Company Profile

Boadicea Resources Ltd primarily explores for mineral properties in Western Australia. It explores for nickel, copper, gold, PGE, lithium, and attapulgite. The company's principal property is the Symons Hill project covering an area of 73 square kilometers located within the Fraser Range Province of Western Australia.

