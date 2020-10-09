BofA Securities Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Underperform

BofA Securities downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TD. Wolfe Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.18.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $47.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.31.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.589 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,975,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,256,000 after buying an additional 865,992 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,840,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,810,000 after buying an additional 110,013 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,871,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,518,000 after buying an additional 235,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.