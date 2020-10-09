Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.06.
NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $44.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $27.82 and a one year high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $30,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $62,173.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,274.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,097 shares of company stock worth $3,526,211. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 40.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.