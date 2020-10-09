Bounty0x (BNTY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $44.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $132,574.45 and approximately $44.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $548.08 or 0.04947872 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00055651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00032087 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a token. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

