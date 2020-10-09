BOX (NYSE:BOX) & SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NYSE:SFET) Head to Head Contrast

SAFE T GRP LTD/S (NASDAQ:SFET) and BOX (NYSE:BOX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SAFE T GRP LTD/S has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOX has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.2% of BOX shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SAFE T GRP LTD/S and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAFE T GRP LTD/S -259.98% -79.15% -33.67% BOX -14.19% -279.40% -10.80%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAFE T GRP LTD/S and BOX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAFE T GRP LTD/S $3.28 million 0.02 -$13.00 million N/A N/A BOX $696.26 million 3.99 -$144.35 million ($0.96) -18.47

SAFE T GRP LTD/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BOX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SAFE T GRP LTD/S and BOX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAFE T GRP LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A BOX 0 2 7 0 2.78

BOX has a consensus price target of $23.43, suggesting a potential upside of 32.14%. Given BOX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BOX is more favorable than SAFE T GRP LTD/S.

Summary

BOX beats SAFE T GRP LTD/S on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAFE T GRP LTD/S

Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets cyber security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About BOX

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It provides its solution in 24 languages. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail, education, and nonprofit industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

