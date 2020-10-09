BP’s (BP) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.99.

Shares of BP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 760,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,475,039. BP has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth about $827,751,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,472,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $694,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,056 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,312,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,308,000 after acquiring an additional 558,322 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,975,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $232,618,000 after acquiring an additional 544,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of BP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,684,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,865,000 after purchasing an additional 14,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

