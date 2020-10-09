Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $127.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BFAM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Shares of BFAM opened at $153.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.16 million. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,949,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $853,556.02. Insiders have sold 28,519 shares of company stock worth $3,646,043 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

