Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BCOV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.92 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brightcove by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 37.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brightcove by 106.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

