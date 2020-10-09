Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
BCOV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $13.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brightcove by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Brightcove during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 37.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brightcove by 106.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Brightcove
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.
Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.