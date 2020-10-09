Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Brightcove from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $10.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $13.36. The stock has a market cap of $422.12 million, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brightcove will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brightcove by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brightcove by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

