Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BRX. Citigroup upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brixmor Property Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

