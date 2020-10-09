Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Announce -$1.32 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.40) and the highest is ($1.26). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($4.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($1.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCPH. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of DCPH traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,643. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.74. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $71.11.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $272,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $593,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,109,000 after buying an additional 36,143 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

