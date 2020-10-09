Brokerages Anticipate Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) to post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.05. Sanofi reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE SNY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 13.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 41,597 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

