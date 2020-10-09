Brokerages Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Simmons First National reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.13 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 25.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, Director Steven A. Cosse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $166,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.52. 9,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,031. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

