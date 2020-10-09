Brokerages Expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.25. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,419. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 597.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $1,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,133,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,471,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mimecast by 48.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,916,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 3.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,488,000 after acquiring an additional 61,763 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 44.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after acquiring an additional 513,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 59.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after acquiring an additional 593,469 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,394,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

