Brokerages Expect Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $238.41 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VIOT shares. Morgan Stanley cut Viomi Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIOT. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Viomi Technology by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 53.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Viomi Technology by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 978,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 178,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIOT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,621. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $414.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.87. Viomi Technology has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

