Brokerages Set Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target at $31.64

Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.14.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

NYSE ATUS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.08. 49,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,301,715. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 20,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Schmidt sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $2,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,395,127 shares of company stock worth $123,374,673. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 258.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

