Brokerages Set Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Price Target at $5.83

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

ARCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. UBS Group AG raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 47.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.8% in the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 29,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 49,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $8.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $893.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $292.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.41 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

