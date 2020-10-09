Brokerages Set Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Target Price at $5.80

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hertz Global from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTZ remained flat at $$1.12 during midday trading on Friday. 18,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,647,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $174.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.45. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.86). Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $832.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hertz Global will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hertz Global by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 83,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Hertz Global by 16.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Hertz Global during the first quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 105,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Hertz Global Company Profile

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.