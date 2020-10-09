Brokerages Set Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Price Target at $17.80

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

PRTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTK traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.93. 3,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,863. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $275.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

