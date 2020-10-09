Brokerages Set SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) PT at $17.00

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

In related news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at $906,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SeaSpine by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 24.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SeaSpine by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 4.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SPNE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. 989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,103. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

