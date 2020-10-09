Brokerages Set Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) PT at $24.33

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 83.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.57. 2,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,887. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $346.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by $0.32. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

