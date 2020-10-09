Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

BRKS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $51.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.58. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.25 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,169,861.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,303.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,659 shares of company stock worth $7,710,092 over the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 100.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 19.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

