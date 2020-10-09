BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.18

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.26.

Several research analysts have commented on DOOO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 3.40.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $901.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.73 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 55.95%. Analysts anticipate that BRP Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BRP by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth $269,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

