Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.48

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.48 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 5409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,048.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after buying an additional 542,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 12,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

