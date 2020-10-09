Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMC Equities Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $33.87 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 667.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

