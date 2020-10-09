Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.48

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.48 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 5409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 41.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

