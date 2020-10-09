Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.48

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.48 and last traded at $33.95, with a volume of 5409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.87.
BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38.
In other Builders FirstSource news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 622.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 41.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
