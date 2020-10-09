Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

BZLFY stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.